Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) insiders who sold US$26m worth of stock earlier this year are probably glad they did so as market cap slides to US$36b

Over the past year, insiders sold US$26m worth of Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) stock at an average price of US$74.94 per share allowing them to get the most out of their money. The company's market valuation decreased by US$1.3b after the stock price dropped 3.5% over the past week, but insiders were spared from painful losses.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Southern Copper Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Chairman of the Board, German Larrea Mota-Velasco, sold US$15m worth of shares at a price of US$74.94 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$46.41. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it. German Larrea Mota-Velasco was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

German Larrea Mota-Velasco sold a total of 350.00k shares over the year at an average price of US$74.94. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Southern Copper insiders own about US$28m worth of shares. That equates to 0.08% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Southern Copper Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Southern Copper shares in the last quarter. Our analysis of Southern Copper insider transactions leaves us cautious. But it's good to see that insiders own shares in the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Southern Copper. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Southern Copper that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

