Southern Copper Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for SCCO

In trading on Friday, shares of Southern Copper Corp (Symbol: SCCO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $64.27, changing hands as high as $64.44 per share. Southern Copper Corp shares are currently trading up about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SCCO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SCCO's low point in its 52 week range is $54.92 per share, with $83.29 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $64.24.

