Markets
ALP.PRQ

Southern Company's 5.00% Class A Preferred Stock Ex-Dividend Reminder

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

On 3/16/20, Southern Company's 5.00% Class A Preferred Stock (Symbol: ALP.PRQ) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3125, payable on 4/1/20. As a percentage of ALP.PRQ's recent share price of $25.15, this dividend works out to approximately 1.24%, so look for shares of ALP.PRQ to trade 1.24% lower — all else being equal — when ALP.PRQ shares open for trading on 3/16/20. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 4.80%, which compares to an average yield of 5.36% in the "Utilities" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of ALP.PRQ shares, versus SO:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for ALP.PRQ, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3125 on Southern Company's 5.00% Class A Preferred Stock:

ALP.PRQ+Dividend+History+Chart

In Thursday trading, Southern Company's 5.00% Class A Preferred Stock (Symbol: ALP.PRQ) is currently off about 3.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: SO) are off about 7.7%.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ALP.PRQ SO

Other Topics

Stocks Fixed Income

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular