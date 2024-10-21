Southern Company unit receives $160M in funding from Department of Energy

Southern Company (SO) subsidiary Georgia Power said it has been awarded more than $160M in funding by the Department of Energy through its Grid Deployment Office. “As Georgia continues to grow, the company is ensuring that customers have access to clean, safe, reliable, and affordable power, and actively pursued the funding available under the Grid Resilience and Innovation Partnerships Program established by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to help reduce the costs of necessary investments for the benefit of customers,” the company said in a statement.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on SO:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.