Southern Company unit receives $160M in funding from Department of Energy

October 21, 2024 — 10:44 am EDT

Southern Company (SO) subsidiary Georgia Power said it has been awarded more than $160M in funding by the Department of Energy through its Grid Deployment Office. “As Georgia continues to grow, the company is ensuring that customers have access to clean, safe, reliable, and affordable power, and actively pursued the funding available under the Grid Resilience and Innovation Partnerships Program established by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to help reduce the costs of necessary investments for the benefit of customers,” the company said in a statement.

Stocks mentioned

SO

