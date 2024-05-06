Southern Company To Privately Place $1.1 Bln Of Senior Notes

(RTTNews) - The Southern Company (SO), electric power distribution company, on Monday announced a private offering of $1.1 billion in convertible senior notes due June 15, 2027.

In addition, the company expects to grant the initial purchasers of the convertible notes an option to purchase up to an additional $200 million of notes.

Southern Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to pay down debts and for general corporate purposes.

