Is Southern Company Stock Worth Buying Despite Its Premium Valuation?

Southern Company SO offers a defensive regulated utility model at a time when electricity demand across the Southeast is accelerating. Stable rates, customer additions and data center growth are supporting earnings visibility, while stronger execution has lifted the 2026 outlook.

The trade-off is valuation. Investors are paying a premium for dependable growth, leaving less room for construction setbacks, regulatory delays or higher financing costs.

Southern's Regulated Model Supports Stability

Southern’s vertically integrated, state-regulated structure provides recurring electricity demand and a durable earnings base. Retail base rates at Georgia Power and Alabama Power are expected to remain stable through 2029, which supports customer affordability and reduces near-term rate uncertainty.

The company’s recession-resistant profile and expanding customer base add defensive appeal. Duke Energy DUK offers a similar regulated utility framework across growing jurisdictions, while Dominion Energy D also relies heavily on regulated electricity and natural gas operations. Southern’s Southeast footprint distinguishes it through stronger large-load demand.

SO's Demand Growth Strengthens the Earnings Case

Weather-normal retail electricity sales increased 2.3% in the first half of 2026, the strongest first-half growth in nearly two decades. Continued residential customer additions and diverse industrial activity helped broaden the demand base.

Data center usage rose 49% year over year, and systemwide data center load exceeded 1.2 gigawatts. More than 17 gigawatts of large-load demand is under contract for the mid-2030s, supporting a longer runway for generation, transmission and rate-base investment.

Southern's Valuation Leaves Less Room for Error

Southern trades at a trailing enterprise value-to-earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization multiple of 12.49. That is slightly below its five-year median of 12.79 and within the five-year range of 11.76 to 14.64, suggesting the multiple is not extreme relative to its own history.



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The forward price-to-earnings ratio of about 20.4 and PEG ratio of 6.4 are less forgiving. Those measures indicate that investors already assign considerable value to the company’s stability and expected growth, limiting upside if execution falls short.

SO Faces Heavy Funding and Execution Risks

Long-term debt reached $68.8 billion at June 30, 2026, up from $65.6 billion at year-end 2025. Higher debt balances have raised interest expense, and the capital program still depends on continued access to debt and equity markets despite support from low-cost Department of Energy loans.

Construction inflation, equipment delays, contractor performance and regulatory recovery remain key risks. Environmental obligations and recurring wind-repowering charges could also pressure reported earnings and financial flexibility as Southern expands generation and transmission capacity.

Southern's Earnings Outlook Supports Patience

Second-quarter adjusted earnings rose to $1.13 per share from 92 cents a year earlier and exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.01. First-half adjusted earnings reached $2.46 per share, reflecting regulated investment, customer usage and growth, equity-method earnings and tax benefits.



Image Source: The Southern Company

Management now expects full-year adjusted earnings near or at the top of its $4.50-$4.60 range. The execution is encouraging, but second-quarter revenues of $6.98 billion missed the consensus mark, underscoring the capital intensity and uneven revenue contribution behind the growth plan.

SO's Mixed Signals Favor a Measured Stance

Southern’s operating momentum and regulated earnings base support holding the stock, but the current valuation does not offer a wide margin of safety. New buyers may be better served by waiting for a more attractive entry point rather than paying fully for expected growth.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Its VGM Score of B and Momentum Score of A are constructive, while the Value Score of C and Growth Score of C signal a more balanced profile. Together, these indicators favor a measured stance rather than an aggressively bullish position. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Southern Company (The) (SO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dominion Energy Inc. (D) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.