Southern Company Stock (SO) Opinions on CFO Transition

Recent discussions on X about Southern Company (SO) have centered around the company's announcement of a new CFO, David P. Poroch, set to take over on July 31. Many users are dissecting the implications of this leadership transition, with some expressing curiosity about how it might influence the company's financial strategy. The conversation also touches on the retiring CFO's lucrative consulting agreement, sparking debates over corporate governance.

Additionally, there’s a mix of perspectives on Southern Company’s financial health, with some pointing to strong quarterly profits as a sign of resilience, while others raise concerns over long-term debt challenges. This duality has kept the dialogue lively, as participants weigh the potential risks and rewards tied to the utility giant’s future. The news of upsized convertible senior notes has also caught attention, adding fuel to discussions about the company’s capital management.

Note: This discussion summary was generated from an AI condensation of post data.

Southern Company Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SO stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ purchased up to $15,000 on 04/07.

on 04/07. REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE purchased up to $15,000 on 04/03.

Southern Company Insider Trading Activity

Southern Company insiders have traded $SO stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KIMBERLY S, GREENE (Chairman, President & CEO, GPC) sold 32,190 shares for an estimated $2,997,532

CHRISTOPHER C WOMACK (Chairman, President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 26,000 shares for an estimated $2,343,172 .

. JAMES JEFFREY PEOPLES (Chairman, President & CEO, APC) sold 14,540 shares for an estimated $1,250,440

CHRISTOPHER CUMMISKEY (EVP) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,172 shares for an estimated $1,174,214 .

. STAN W CONNALLY (EVP & COO) sold 12,500 shares for an estimated $1,153,000

MARTIN BERNARD DAVIS (EVP & CIO) sold 1,125 shares for an estimated $100,811

Southern Company Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,065 institutional investors add shares of Southern Company stock to their portfolio, and 833 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Southern Company Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SO in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/13/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 06/05/2025

Keybanc issued a "Underweight" rating on 05/14/2025

Southern Company Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SO recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $SO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $94.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Nicholas Campanella from Barclays set a target price of $91.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Jeremy Tonet from JP Morgan set a target price of $97.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Stephen Byrd from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $90.0 on 06/18/2025

on 06/18/2025 J.R. Weston from Raymond James set a target price of $98.0 on 06/13/2025

on 06/13/2025 Julien Dumoulin-Smith from Jefferies set a target price of $100.0 on 06/05/2025

on 06/05/2025 Sophie Karp from Keybanc set a target price of $78.0 on 05/14/2025

on 05/14/2025 Neil Kalton from Wells Fargo set a target price of $99.0 on 05/02/2025

