Southern Company Stock Is a Smart Hold in Today's Market

Southern Company SO is a leading U.S. utility provider serving millions across Georgia, Alabama and Tennessee, with a well-diversified energy portfolio that includes nuclear, coal, renewables and advanced battery storage. Its strategic investments in natural gas, clean energy and innovations like microgrids reflect a strong push toward sustainability and long-term growth. With around 90% of its revenues coming from stable, regulated utilities, Southern Company offers consistent earnings and lower risk, making it a strong contender in the evolving energy landscape.

Three-Month Share Price Performance: Southern Company vs. Sector and Peers



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Over the past three months, SO has shown good relative performance within the Utilities space, recording a 2.3% increase, outperforming both the broader Utilities Sector (ZS14M), which saw a 1.4% increase, and the Electric Power sub-industry (ZSI193M), which experienced a 1% decrease. This strength stands out even more when compared with key peers, MGE Energy, Inc. MGEE, Avista Corporation AVA and WEC Energy Group, Inc. WEC decreased 6.2%, 5% and 1.1%. SO’s ability to advance while much of the sector declined highlights its resilience. This also positions it as a relative leader in the group over the short term.

For current and prospective investors, the main question revolves around whether now is an ideal moment to buy more shares or maintain existing investments in SO stock. Southern Company’s solid reputation, varied energy holdings and dedication to innovation contribute to its appeal as a long-term investment. However, like other utilities, it faces obstacles such as regulatory shifts, market unpredictability and expenses related to infrastructure upgrades, which might influence short-term results. Therefore, having a clear grasp of the factors fueling investor interest today, along with potential risks ahead, is vital for making well-informed investment decisions.

What Is Sparking SO’s Momentum?

Robust and Surging Capital Investment Plan: SO has significantly increased its five-year base capital plan from $63 billion to $76 billion, with a potential further upside of $5 billion. This level of aggressive capital expenditure notably exceeds that of utilities like MGE Energy, Avista Corp and WEC Energy Group, whose investment plans, while steady, tend to be more conservative and focused on incremental growth. SO’s focus on new generation capacity (up to 10 GW in Georgia alone), grid modernization and renewable energy repowering creates a more substantial runway for future rate base growth, projected to accelerate to 8% through 2029, far outpacing the growth rates typically seen at its peers.

Unprecedented Demand Growth From Large-Load Customers: The exceptional economic development activity within SO’s service territories, including a pipeline exceeding 50 GW of incremental load, sets it apart from regional peers like MGE Energy and Avista Corp, which generally experience slower load growth due to smaller service footprints and less industrial demand. This demand visibility, driven by data centers and advanced manufacturing, significantly outshines WEC Energy Group, whose growth tends to be steadier but less pronounced in terms of large-load customer expansion.

Strategic Positioning in a High-Growth Geographic Region: SO’s positioning in the fast-growing Southeast contrasts with the more mature and slower-growing regions served by MGE Energy, Avista Corp and WEC Energy Group in the Midwest and Northwest. This geographic advantage provides SO a durable and expanding foundation for revenue growth that is less susceptible to regional economic stagnation, a key differentiator from its peers.

Leadership in Critical National Energy Discussions: SO, drawing on its successful experience with Plant Vogtle, is a respected voice advocating for new nuclear energy development. The company views this as essential for meeting future baseload power demands and decarbonization goals. This positions the company at the forefront of national energy policy conversations with hyperscalers and the administration, potentially providing first-mover advantages in future advanced nuclear projects and reinforcing its reputation as a leader in reliable, clean energy solutions.

Proactive and Credit-Supportive Financial Management: Management is being highly proactive in addressing the equity needs associated with its enlarged capital plan. The company has already addressed more than $3 billion of equity needs in the past six months through its At-The-Market program and other instruments, locking in favorable terms. This disciplined approach is designed to protect the company's strong investment-grade credit ratings and steadily improve key credit metrics, targeting funds from operations (“FFO”) to debt of approximately 17% by the end of the forecast horizon.

What Market Risks Could Hinder SO’s Progress?

Execution Risk on a Massive and Complex Capital Plan: While SO’s $76 billion capital plan is ambitious, it introduces risks not as prevalent in the more measured investment strategies of utilities like MGE Energy and Avista Corp, whose smaller-scale projects reduce the potential for costly overruns and delays. Similarly, WEC Energy Group tends to pursue a more balanced approach to capital deployment, mitigating the execution risks inherent in SO’s aggressive expansion.

Heavy Reliance on Continued Hyper-Growth in Data Center Demand: A substantial portion of the company's bullish long-term load forecast and justification for massive capital expenditure is predicated on the materialization of a 50-plus GW pipeline of large-load projects, predominantly data centers. This demand is not guaranteed. A slowdown in hyperscaler capital expenditure, a shift in technology (like more efficient computing) or economic recession could cause projects to be delayed or canceled, jeopardizing the estimated load growth and leaving Southern Company with potentially overbuilt and underutilized capacity.

Increasing Exposure to Volatile Natural Gas Markets: The company's plan to add significant new combined-cycle natural gas generation capacity increases its exposure to natural gas commodity price volatility. While fuel costs are often recoverable through regulatory mechanisms, there can be timing lags and sustained high gas prices could pressure customer affordability and attract regulatory scrutiny. Furthermore, securing a guaranteed gas supply and pipeline capacity for these new units adds another layer of complexity and potential cost risk to its execution strategy.

Inherent Regulatory Risk Despite Recent Constructive Outcomes: Although recent outcomes in Georgia have been positive, regulation is inherently unpredictable. Future rate cases, integrated resource plan reviews and prudency determinations on massive new investments carry the constant risk of less favorable outcomes. Regulators may disallow cost recovery, demand more shareholder funding or reject the need for certain investments, any of which could negatively impact the estimated returns on the company's $76 billion capital plan and its overall financial trajectory.

Growing Interest Expense Weighing on Profitability: With a dramatically expanding capital plan requiring substantial debt issuance, SO's interest expense is already a noted headwind to earnings. As the company continues to leverage its balance sheet to fund growth, rising interest rates or a widening of the credit spreads could further increase financing costs, creating a persistent drag on net income. This could potentially make it more challenging to hit the company’s key credit metric targets, such as the 17% FFO/debt ratio.

Final Verdict on SO Stock

Southern Company’s robust $76 billion capital investment plan focuses on expanding generation capacity, grid modernization and renewable energy, supported by strong demand growth from data centers and industrial customers in rapidly growing Southeast markets. The company’s leadership in national energy policy and proactive financial management further bolsters its long-term growth prospects.

However, the ambitious plan carries significant execution risks, including potential cost overruns, delays and regulatory hurdles. Additionally, heavy reliance on sustained data center demand, exposure to volatile natural gas prices and rising interest expenses pose challenges that could impact profitability and credit metrics.

Given this mix of strengths and potential challenges, investors should wait for a more opportune entry point instead of adding this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock to their portfolios. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

