Southern Company (SO) Q2 Earnings on Deck: What to Expect

The Southern Company SO is set to release second-quarter results on Aug 3. The current Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter is a profit of 74 cents per share on revenues of $6.8 billion.



Let’s delve into the factors that might have influenced the power supplier’s performance in the June quarter. But it’s worth taking a look at Southern Company’s previous-quarter results first.

Highlights of Q1 Earnings & Surprise History

In the last reported quarter, the Atlanta, GA-based service provider beat the consensus mark due to the positive effects of rates, usage and pricing changes. Southern Company had reported adjusted earnings per share of 79 cents, ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 71 cents. However, revenues of $6.5 billion came in 2.7% below the consensus mark, affected by tepid demand on the back of unfavorable weather.



SO topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the last four quarters and missed in the other. The utility has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.4%, on average. This is depicted in the graph below:



Southern Company (The) Price and EPS Surprise

Southern Company (The) price-eps-surprise | Southern Company (The) Quote

Trend in Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the second-quarter bottom line has been revised 1.4% upward in the past seven days. The estimated figure indicates a 30.8% decline year over year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues suggests a 5.4% decrease from the year-ago period.

Factors to Consider

Southern Company's seven major regulated utilities serve approximately nine million electric and natural gas customers. Leveraging the demographics of its operating territories, the firm has been successfully expanding its regulated business customer base. As proof of that effort, Southern Company added more than 11,000 new residential electric customers and in excess of 6,000 residential natural gas customers in the first quarter of 2023. This trend most likely continued in the April-June period of 2023 because of healthy economic development across its service territories.



On a somewhat bearish note, the power supplier’s fuel and retail electric sales in the second quarter might have been affected by tepid weather, which translates into lesser use of natural gas required to run electricity generators. This, in turn, is likely to have dragged down overall sales. In particular, our estimate for operating revenue is pegged at $6.5 billion, indicating a 9.7% drop from $7.2 billion reported in the year-ago quarter.

What Does Our Model Say?

The proven Zacks model does not conclusively show that Southern Company is likely to beat estimates in the second quarter. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of beating estimates. But that’s not the case here.



You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, for this company is -0.48%.



Zacks Rank: Southern Company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks to Consider

While an earnings beat looks uncertain for Southern Company, here are some firms from the utilities space that you may want to consider on the basis of our model:



Atmos Energy Corporation ATO has an Earnings ESP of +6.88% and a Zacks Rank #2. The firm is scheduled to release earnings on Aug 2.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Atmos Energy delivered a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 4.9%. Valued at around $17.6 billion, ATO has gained 1.3% in a year.



TransAlta Corporation TAC has an Earnings ESP of +217.65% and a Zacks Rank #3. The firm is scheduled to release earnings on Aug 4.



For 2023, TransAlta Corporation has a projected earnings growth rate of 1,387.5%. Valued at around $2.6 billion, TAC has lost 9.7% in a year.



ALLETE Inc. ALE has an Earnings ESP of +2.56% and a Zacks Rank #3. The firm is scheduled to release earnings on Aug 8.



For 2023, ALLETE has a projected earnings growth rate of 7.4%. Valued at around $3.3 billion, ALE has lost 7.6% in a year.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Southern Company (The) (SO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TransAlta Corporation (TAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Allete, Inc. (ALE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.