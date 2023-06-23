Southern Company (SO) Gets Aviation Waiver for Drone Operations

Southern Company SO, in association with Skydio, a U.S.-based drone manufacturer, announced that the Federal Aviation Administration (“FAA”) granted a waiver that allows remote-based, autonomous beyond line of sight (“BVLOS”) dock operations across the Southern Company system.

The Power of Autonomous BVLOS Dock Operations

Enhanced Efficiency and Reliability

The primary objective of the BVLOS waiver is to improve the efficiency and reliability of remote-based infrastructure monitoring and inspection at SO's plant sites, substations and other fixed locations. By leveraging autonomous drones, the company aims to conduct more efficient inspections, mapping and monitoring, thereby strengthening the resilience and reliability of its energy infrastructure.

Dean Barefield, Southern Company's UAS program manager, expressed his enthusiasm about this advancement in autonomous and remote operations at scale. He emphasized that the BVLOS waiver will unlock the potential of autonomous and remote-based operations, while significantly improving efficiency and reliability.

Empowering Autonomous Drone Operations

Southern Company will leverage the power of Skydio's state-of-the-art technology, including the Skydio X2 and Skydio Dock, to enable autonomous drone operations. Skydio's AI technology enables operators to safely inspect infrastructure, even in complex or difficult environments that would pose challenges for less advanced drone systems.

Scope of Approval

Jenn Player, Skydio's senior director of aviation regulatory affairs, stated that the nation-scale approval has enabled the Southern Company system to conduct remote operations at critical infrastructure sites, extending from Georgia to California.

She added that this collaboration between SO and Skydio showcases the immense importance of intelligent drones in scaling beyond visual line-of-sight operations. Player also expressed her pride in supporting Southern Company's efforts to obtain this approval that facilitates efficient inspection and monitoring of important facilities.

Previous Achievements

In November 2022, the Southern Company system received a waiver that enabled state-of-the-art BVLOS operations using drones to map and inspect stacks, transmission lines and basins at Plant Barry in Bucks, AL. This waiver already proved instrumental in improving the safety and efficiency of recurring inspections of SO's critical infrastructure. The company continues to explore innovative solutions to drive progress in infrastructure monitoring and inspection.

Prospects and Industry Impact

The FAA's approval of the BVLOS waiver for remote-based, autonomous dock operations represents a significant step forward in the field of infrastructure monitoring and inspection. Southern Company’s adoption of autonomous drone systems sets a powerful example for the industry, showcasing the potential of technology to revolutionize the way energy infrastructure is managed.

By leveraging cutting-edge technology and advanced monitoring capabilities, the company demonstrates its commitment to providing top-notch services to customers across its service areas.

SO’s collaboration with Skydio and the BVLOS waiver will undoubtedly inspire other companies in the energy sector to explore similar autonomous drone solutions. As the industry witnesses the positive impact of these advancements, it is expected that more organizations will embrace autonomous technology to enhance their infrastructure monitoring and inspection practices.

