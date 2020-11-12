Dividends
SO

Southern Company (SO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 13, 2020

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

Southern Company (SO) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.64 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 07, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that SO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $63.92, the dividend yield is 4.01%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SO was $63.92, representing a -10.1% decrease from the 52 week high of $71.10 and a 52.34% increase over the 52 week low of $41.96.

SO is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and Dominion Energy, Inc. (D). SO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3. Zacks Investment Research reports SO's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 2.79%, compared to an industry average of -2.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have SO as a top-10 holding:

  • SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities (XLU)
  • iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (IDU)
  • Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY)
  • Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU)
  • John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF (JHMU).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XLU with an increase of 15.53% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of SO at 7.34%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SO

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Read NASDAQ.com's Bio

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular