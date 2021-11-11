Southern Company (SO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2021

Southern Company (SO) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.66 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 06, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that SO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $63.86, the dividend yield is 4.13%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SO was $63.86, representing a -5.45% decrease from the 52 week high of $67.54 and a 12.65% increase over the 52 week low of $56.69.

SO is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) and Exelon Corporation (EXC). SO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.83. Zacks Investment Research reports SO's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 3.79%, compared to an industry average of 1.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the so Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SO as a top-10 holding:

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities (XLU)

Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU)

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (IDU)

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P Ultra Divide (RDIV)

iShares Global Utilities ETF (JXI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IDU with an increase of 4.48% over the last 100 days. XLU has the highest percent weighting of SO at 7.17%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.