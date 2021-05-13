Southern Company (SO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 14, 2021

Southern Company (SO) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.66 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 07, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.13% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $64.36, the dividend yield is 4.1%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SO was $64.36, representing a -3.84% decrease from the 52 week high of $66.93 and a 27.7% increase over the 52 week low of $50.40.

SO is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) and Exelon Corporation (EXC). SO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.2. Zacks Investment Research reports SO's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 2.26%, compared to an industry average of 4.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SO as a top-10 holding:

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities (XLU)

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (IDU)

Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU)

John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF (JHMU)

iShares Global Utilities ETF (JXI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IDU with an increase of 4.2% over the last 100 days. XLU has the highest percent weighting of SO at 7.49%.

