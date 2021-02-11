Southern Company (SO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 12, 2021

Southern Company (SO) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.64 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 08, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that SO has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of SO was $60.93, representing a -13.42% decrease from the 52 week high of $70.37 and a 45.21% increase over the 52 week low of $41.96.

SO is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and Dominion Energy, Inc. (D). SO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3. Zacks Investment Research reports SO's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 2.84%, compared to an industry average of 1.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SO as a top-10 holding:

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities (XLU)

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (IDU)

Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU)

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY)

John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF (JHMU).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VPU with an increase of 8.41% over the last 100 days. XLU has the highest percent weighting of SO at 7.27%.

