Southern Company (SO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2020

Southern Company (SO) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.64 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 08, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.23% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $54.86, the dividend yield is 4.67%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SO was $54.86, representing a -22.84% decrease from the 52 week high of $71.10 and a 30.74% increase over the 52 week low of $41.96.

SO is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and Dominion Energy, Inc. (D). SO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.08. Zacks Investment Research reports SO's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 1.29%, compared to an industry average of -2.8%.

Interested in gaining exposure to SO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SO as a top-10 holding:

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities (XLU)

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (IDU)

Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU)

John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF (JHMU)

iShares Global Utilities ETF (JXI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is JXI with an increase of 30.79% over the last 100 days. XLU has the highest percent weighting of SO at 6.84%.

