Southern Company (SO) Arm Activates 11th Wind Facility Asset

Southern Company’s SO subsidiary Southern Power recently announced that its 200-MW Reading Wind Facility in Osage and Lyon Counties, KS became active. Being the first wind project in the state of Kansas, this facility exhibits the company’s commitment toward the developing wind energy and is an impressive addition to its growing renewable fleet.

Southern Power, which acquired the Reading wind project in August 2018 from developer Renewable Energy Systems Ltd, is the 11th wind park in Southern Power’s portfolio comprising 4,510 megawatt (MW) of renewable energy assets, of which more than 2,100 MW are wind farms. The Southern Company unit will oversee the operations and maintenance of the plant while Siemens Gamesa will supply annual maintenance services.

This project is the first to-be-approved carbon offset project under the Verified Carbon Standard Program through an agreement with Royal Caribbean Cruises RCL. Besides, the carbon offsets generated will be sold to Royal Caribbean under a 12-year power purchase contract. This initiative is projected to reduce more than 10% of Royal Caribbean’s carbon emissions annually.

Last month, the Southern Companyaffiliate purchased the 56 MW Beech Ridge Wind Facility from Invenergy, a Chicago-based developer, owner and operator of power- generation assets and energy solutions. The Beech Ridge II project is Southern Power’s 13th wind scheme and its first venture in the Mid-Atlantic region.

With this acquisition, Southern Power, which is an Atlanta wholesale energy provider, became the majority owner of Beech Ridge II project while a minor stake will be held by Invenergy. The electricity generated as well as the related renewable energy credits are being sold under a 12-year power purchase pact.

Southern Power, a Southern Company arm, primarily engages in developing, owning and managing power-generation assets including renewable energy projects. This apart, it sells electricity at market-based rates in the wholesale market.

