Southern Company (SO) Achieves 250 MLB Carbon Offset Milestone

Southern Company’s SO energy subsidiary, Georgia Natural Gas (“GNG”), announced that its Greener Life program has successfully achieved its 250 million pounds carbon offset target. This accomplishment is more than double the company's previous year’s record.

Commitment to Decarbonization

The aforementioned program serves as a crucial platform for customers who understand the importance of reducing carbon footprint. GNG enables customers to contribute to a greener and more sustainable future by offering a simple and effective way to offset greenhouse gas emissions.

Keith Gallagher, the director of Mass Markets at GNG, expressed his admiration for the company’s customers. He stated that natural gas is an essential part of running the homes and businesses of half a million GNG customers, and 25,000 of them have already chosen Greener Life to reduce carbon footprint.

Gallagher added that attaining the 250 million pounds carbon offset milestonein just a year after achieving 100 million pounds demonstrates the commitment of GNG customers toward carbon emission reduction.

Partnership for Environmental Stewardship

The Greener Life for Business program has fostered valuable partnerships with various organizations, including the renowned Georgia Aquarium. Hiroshi Okuda, the senior director of Strategic Marketing and Corporate Partnerships at Georgia Aquarium, commended the collaboration. He stated that the company always looks for innovative ways to reduce environmental impact and promote a cleaner, healthier planet.

The business program and GNG partnership allow Georgia Aquarium to effectively reduce its carbon footprint while advancing its mission of environmental stewardship.

Greener LifeBenefits

When customers sign up for Greener Life, GNG takes the responsibility of offsetting the emissions from their natural gas usage. The Environmental Protection Agency's Greenhouse Gas Equivalencies Calculator indicates that offsetting harmful gas emissions through Greener Life is equivalent to an average customer driving 10,000 fewer miles each year.

The program offers a convenient and affordable way for customers to become environmental stewards. GNG simplifies the process by handling the purchase and retirement of carbon offsets on behalf of its customers for a small monthly fee.

In order to achieve carbon neutrality, the company invests in various offset projects across the United States, including forestation, landfill initiatives and HFC Refrigerant Reclamation.

Way to a Sustainable Future

GNG remains committed to its vision of fostering a sustainable future. The Greener Life program stands as a testament to the company's dedication toward environmental responsibility and customer satisfaction.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Southern Company is an American utility firm that provides electricity to customers across Southern United States. It is one of the country's largest energy companies, focusing on clean energy and sustainability. SO operates under three segments — Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments and Gas Marketing Services.

Currently, Southern Company carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks for investors interested in the utility sector are Pampa Energia PAM, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and E.ON EONGY and MYR Group MYRG, both holding a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Pampa Energia: PAM is worth approximately $1.98 billion. Its shares have increased 53% in the past year.

Pampa Energiadelivered an average earnings surprise of 129.82% for the last four quarters. The company currently has a forward P/E ratio of 6.05. In comparison, its industry has an average forward P/E of 8, which means EPM is trading at a discount to the group.

E.ON: EONGY is valued at around $32.38 billion. In the past year, its shares have increased 19.5%.

E.ONis the world's largest investor-owned energy service provider with operations in energy, chemicals, real estate, oil, telecommunications, distribution/logistics and wafers. The company currently pays dividends of 40 cents per share, or 3.28% on an annual basis.

MYR Group: MYRG is worth approximately $2.00 billion. Its shares have increased 45% in the past year.

MYR Group provides comprehensive electrical infrastructure services in Canada and the United States, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance and repair.

