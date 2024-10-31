News & Insights

Southern Company says ‘won’t be surprised’ if long-term sales growth goal raised

October 31, 2024 — 01:45 pm EDT

On the company’searnings call executives from Southern Company (SO) stated in part: “We shared earlier this year that our long term sales growth, or at least the back half of the plan, was close to 6%. With everything we’re seeing when we update our plan in February for you all, I won’t be surprised if that’s a higher number. When we get to February, we’ll unveil our capital plan.”

Read More on SO:

