Southern Company says ‘won’t be surprised’ if long-term sales growth goal raised

On the company’searnings call executives from Southern Company (SO) stated in part: “We shared earlier this year that our long term sales growth, or at least the back half of the plan, was close to 6%. With everything we’re seeing when we update our plan in February for you all, I won’t be surprised if that’s a higher number. When we get to February, we’ll unveil our capital plan.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SO:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.