Southern Company Q3 Earnings Beat on Higher Electricity Sales

Power supplier The Southern Company SO reported third-quarter 2024 earnings per share (excluding certain one-time items) of $1.43, well ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.33 and a penny higher than the year-ago adjusted profit. The outperformance reflects a gain in overall electricity sales to go with the positive effects of rates, usage and pricing changes.



The utility reported revenues of $7.3 billion. The top line came in 4.2% higher than third-quarter 2023 sales and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.1 billion.



The firm guided earnings per share of $4.05 for this year. Further, Southern Company management stuck to its long-term EPS growth rate projection of 5-7% based on the 2024 adjusted EPS projection.

Southern Company (The) Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Southern Company (The) price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Southern Company (The) Quote

Overall Sales Breakup

Southern Company’s wholesale power sales jumped 8.2%, though there was a drop in retail electricity demand.



Overall, there was an improvement in electricity sales and usage. In fact, total electricity sales during the third quarter rose 1.1% from the same period last year.



Southern Company’s total retail sales moved down 1.1%, with residential and commercial sales decreasing 3% and 0.4%, respectively. Meanwhile, industrial sales improved 0.4% from the year-ago period.

Expenses Summary

The power supplier’s operations and maintenance (O&M) cost rose 16.7% year over year to $1.7 billion. Moreover, the utility’s total operating expense for the period — at $4.9 billion — edged up 0.7% from the prior-year level and came above our estimate of $4.8 billion.

SO’s Zacks Rank & Stock Picks

Southern Company carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Meanwhile, investors interested in the utilities space could look at better options like NiSource Inc. NI, Atmos Energy Corporation ATO and Duke Energy Corporation DUK. Each of the firms carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



NiSource: NiSource is valued at around $15.4 billion. For 2024, NI has a projected earnings growth rate of 8.1%.



NiSource delivered a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 20.6%. Headquartered in Merrillville, IN, NI shares have gained 38.3% in a year.



Atmos Energy Corporation: Atmos Energy is valued at around $21.7 billion. For fiscal 2024, ATO has a projected earnings growth rate of 11.3%.



Atmos Energy delivered a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 4.8%. Headquartered in Dallas, TX, ATO shares have increased 28.5% in a year.



Duke Energy Corporation: Duke Energy is valued at around $88 billion. For 2024, DUK has a projected earnings growth rate of 7.6%.



Duke Energy delivered a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 4.9%. Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, DUK shares have gained 27.3% in a year.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Southern Company (The) (SO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NiSource, Inc (NI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.