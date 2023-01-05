Southern Company Names Chris Womack President & CEO

(RTTNews) - Southern Company announced that, effective March 31, 2023, Chris Womack has been appointed president and elected as a member of the Board. Womack also has been appointed CEO effective immediately following the conclusion of Annual Meeting of Stockholders. The size of the Board has been increased from 13 to 14.

Thomas Fanning, the current chairman of the Board, CEO and president of Southern Company, will relinquish the role of president upon Womack's assumption of the role in March. He will assume the role of Executive Chairman of the Board upon Womack's assumption of the role of CEO.

Effective as of March 31, 2023, Kimberly Greene has been named chair of the Board of Directors, CEO and president of Georgia Power. Effective immediately, Jeff Peoples, has been named chairman of the Board, CEO and president of Alabama Power. Effective as of March 31, 2023, James Kerr II has been named chairman of the Board, CEO and president of Southern Company Gas.

