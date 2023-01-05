Markets
SO

Southern Company Names Chris Womack President & CEO

January 05, 2023 — 07:17 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Southern Company announced that, effective March 31, 2023, Chris Womack has been appointed president and elected as a member of the Board. Womack also has been appointed CEO effective immediately following the conclusion of Annual Meeting of Stockholders. The size of the Board has been increased from 13 to 14.

Thomas Fanning, the current chairman of the Board, CEO and president of Southern Company, will relinquish the role of president upon Womack's assumption of the role in March. He will assume the role of Executive Chairman of the Board upon Womack's assumption of the role of CEO.

Effective as of March 31, 2023, Kimberly Greene has been named chair of the Board of Directors, CEO and president of Georgia Power. Effective immediately, Jeff Peoples, has been named chairman of the Board, CEO and president of Alabama Power. Effective as of March 31, 2023, James Kerr II has been named chairman of the Board, CEO and president of Southern Company Gas.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SO

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.