Markets
SO

Southern Company Issues Earnings Guidance

February 16, 2023 — 07:35 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The Southern Company (SO) announced, for 2023, the company expects adjusted EPS in a range of $3.55 to $3.65. Approximately 90% of projected earnings are from Premier State-Regulated Electric and Gas Franchises. For 2024, the company estimates adjusted EPS in a range of $3.95 to $4.10.

Southern Company reported a fourth-quarter loss of $87 million, or $0.08 per basic share, compared with a loss of $215 million, or $0.20 per basic share, a year ago. Excluding items, Southern Company reported net income of $285 million, or $0.26 per basic share, during the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with $380 million, or $0.36 per basic share, last year. On average, 13 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.24, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue increased to $7.05 billion from $5.77 billion, prior year. Analysts on average had estimated $5.46 billion in revenue.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SO

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.