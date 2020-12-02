Southern Company Gas Names David Poroch As New CFO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Southern Company Gas, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Southern Co. (SO), announced Wednesday that it has named David Poroch executive vice president and chief financial officer. Poroch succeeds Dan Tucker, who will take on the role of executive vice president, CFO and treasurer at company's sister business, Georgia Power. The change will be effective January 1, 2021.

Poroch, a certified public accountant, will oversee the finance, accounting, business planning and risk management functions for all Southern Company Gas's distribution, wholesale and retail businesses.

Poroch began his career with Southern Company in 2012 as vice president and chief audit executive for Southern Company Services. In 2014, he assumed new responsibilities at Georgia Power, where he served as the vice president and comptroller. Most recently, he served Georgia Power as its executive vice president, CFO and treasurer.

Before joining the Southern Company enterprise, he was a partner with Deloitte & Touche LLP, where he gained nearly two decades of experience in the utilities sector.

