Southern Company Exec. Chairman Tom Fanning To Retire; Elects Christopher Womack New Chairman

December 12, 2023 — 09:19 am EST

(RTTNews) - Electric utility Southern Company (SO) announced Tuesday the retirement of Executive Chairman Thomas Fanning, effective December 31. He served the company for more than 43 years.

Fanning will be succeeded by current president and CEO Christopher Womack, who will assume the additional role of chairman, on the same day.

Starting with Southern Company in 1988, Womack was elected president and a member of the board of directors in March 2023 and CEO in May 2023. Womack was previously the CEO of Georgia Power.

In pre-market activity, Southern Company shares are trading at $70.85, down 0.71% on the New York Stock Exchange.

