SOUTHERN COMPANY Earnings Results: $SO Reports Quarterly Earnings

SOUTHERN COMPANY ($SO) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported earnings of $0.50 per share, missing estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $6,341,000,000, beating estimates of $6,056,609,429 by $284,390,571.
SOUTHERN COMPANY Insider Trading Activity
SOUTHERN COMPANY insiders have traded $SO stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- II JAMES Y KERR, (Chairman, President & CEO, GAS) sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $2,689,200
- JAMES JEFFREY PEOPLES (Chairman, President & CEO, APC) sold 14,540 shares for an estimated $1,250,440
- CHRISTOPHER C WOMACK (CEO, President and Chairman) sold 14,000 shares for an estimated $1,206,520
- BRYAN D ANDERSON (EVP & Pres. External Affairs) sold 6,565 shares for an estimated $587,830
- MARTIN BERNARD DAVIS (EVP and CIO) sold 1,170 shares for an estimated $100,503
- STERLING A JR. SPAINHOUR (EVP, Chief Legal Officer & CCO) sold 793 shares for an estimated $70,212
- CHRISTOPHER CUMMISKEY (EVP & CCO) sold 837 shares for an estimated $69,738
SOUTHERN COMPANY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 989 institutional investors add shares of SOUTHERN COMPANY stock to their portfolio, and 856 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MIZUHO SECURITIES USA LLC removed 14,543,154 shares (-99.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,197,192,437
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 3,307,527 shares (+325.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $272,275,622
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 3,252,999 shares (+4.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $267,786,877
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ removed 3,245,816 shares (-12.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $267,195,573
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 2,308,980 shares (-97.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $190,075,233
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 2,147,937 shares (-11.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $176,818,173
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD added 2,137,749 shares (+430.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $175,979,497
SOUTHERN COMPANY Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $SO stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE purchased up to $15,000 on 11/07.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOHN JAMES sold up to $15,000 on 09/04.
