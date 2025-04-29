SOUTHERN COMPANY Earnings Preview: Recent $SO Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

SOUTHERN COMPANY ($SO) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $7,308,588,304 and earnings of $1.21 per share.

SOUTHERN COMPANY Insider Trading Activity

SOUTHERN COMPANY insiders have traded $SO stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRISTOPHER C WOMACK (Chairman, President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 40,000 shares for an estimated $3,549,692 .

. KIMBERLY S, GREENE (Chairman, President & CEO, GPC) sold 32,190 shares for an estimated $2,997,532

JAMES JEFFREY PEOPLES (Chairman, President & CEO, APC) sold 14,540 shares for an estimated $1,250,440

STAN W CONNALLY (EVP & COO) sold 12,500 shares for an estimated $1,153,000

MARTIN BERNARD DAVIS (EVP & CIO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,295 shares for an estimated $201,314 .

. STERLING A JR. SPAINHOUR (EVP, Chief Legal Officer & CCO) sold 793 shares for an estimated $70,212

CHRISTOPHER CUMMISKEY (EVP & CCO) sold 837 shares for an estimated $69,738

SOUTHERN COMPANY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,006 institutional investors add shares of SOUTHERN COMPANY stock to their portfolio, and 823 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SOUTHERN COMPANY Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SO stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 04/03, 11/07 and 0 sales.

SOUTHERN COMPANY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SO in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/20/2025

Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/12/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.