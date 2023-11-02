News & Insights

Southern Company beats third-quarter profit estimates on higher demand

November 02, 2023 — 09:13 am EDT

Written by Tanay Dhumal for Reuters ->

Nov 2 (Reuters) - U.S. electric and gas utility Southern Co SO.N beat third-quarter profit estimates on Thursday, helped by higher power demand and lower operating expenses.

A brutal heatwave that blanketed much of the U.S. during the quarter, with July being one of the hottest months on record, sparked a surge in electricity consumption as homes and businesses cranked up their air-conditioners.

Customer additions also helped Southern Co post a 2.1% rise in total retails sales at 42,364 kilowatt-hour during the quarter.

Its operating expenses fell about 21% to $4.87 billion in the three months ended Sept. 30, compared to a year earlier, primarily due to lower fuel costs.

Peers CMS Energy CMS.N and Xcel Energy XEL.O also posted a rise in their third-quarter profits.

Southern Co serves more than 9 million customers. Its electricity segment caters to the states of Alabama, Georgia and Mississippi. The gas segment provides services in the states of Illinois, Georgia, Virginia and Tennessee.

