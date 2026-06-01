Southern Company Approves Rate Cut for Georgia Power Customers

The Southern Company’s SO subsidiary, the Georgia Public Service Commission (PSC), has approved a plan that will lower overall electricity rates for Georgia Power customers, delivering meaningful savings to households and businesses across the state. Under the approved framework, a typical residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity per month will save approximately $50 annually, equivalent to about $4.04 per month.

The decision is expected to generate total annual savings of roughly $285 million for Georgia Power's customer base, providing financial relief as energy consumption typically rises during the summer months.

Agreement Resolves Fuel and Storm Recovery Cases

Georgia PSC's approval follows a stipulated agreement inked between Georgia Power and the Public Interest Advocacy Staff of the Georgia PSC. The agreement addressed two regulatory proceedings filed earlier this year: the Fuel Cost Recovery case and the Storm Cost Recovery case.

These proceedings focused on recovering costs associated with fuel used to operate power generation facilities and expenses incurred while restoring electricity service following severe weather events, including Hurricane Helene in 2024. The approved plan balances cost recovery needs with customer affordability, enabling lower overall rates while maintaining reliable service.

Company Highlights: Commitment to Affordability

Georgia PSC welcomed the commission's decision, emphasizing its ongoing efforts to operate efficiently and deliver dependable energy at competitive prices.

According to company leadership, the approved rate reduction comes at a critical time, helping customers manage electricity expenses during periods of higher seasonal demand. The decision follows months of regulatory review, public hearings and collaboration between the utility, PSC staff and other stakeholders.

SO’s Long History of Competitive Energy Rates

For more than 140 years, Georgia PSC has served customers across the state, focusing on reliability and affordability. The company notes that since 1990, its rates have averaged approximately 15% below the national average.

In addition to maintaining competitive pricing, Georgia PSC offers a range of rate plans and energy-efficiency programs designed to help residential and commercial customers better manage their electricity costs.

Growth Supports Future Customer Benefits

Georgia's continued population growth and increasing investment from large energy users, including data centers and manufacturers, are playing an important role in the utility's long-term affordability strategy.

The expansion of the customer base helps spread fixed infrastructure costs across more users, reducing pressure on residential and small-business customers. This trend previously supported the company's base-rate freeze and is expected to contribute to additional customer benefits in the years ahead.

Looking forward, Georgia Power has committed to providing annual savings of approximately $102 per year for a typical residential customer beginning in 2029, reinforcing its focus on delivering long-term value while supporting the state's continued economic growth. With immediate savings set to benefit customers and additional reductions planned for the future, the decision underscores Georgia Power's efforts to manage costs while meeting the demands of a growing state.

SO’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Atlanta, GA-based Southern Company is one of the largest utilities in the United States, dealing with the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. Currently, SO has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the utility sector might look at some better-ranked stocks like Consolidated Edison, Inc. ED, Duke Energy Corporation DUK and Engie SA ENGIY. Consolidated Edison, Duke Energy and Engie SA carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy)each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

New York-based Consolidated Edison is a diversified utility holding company with subsidiaries engaged in both regulated and unregulated businesses. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ED's 2026 earnings indicates 6.8% year-over-year growth.

Charlotte, NC-based Duke Energy is a diversified energy company with a wide portfolio of domestic and international, natural gas and electric and regulated and unregulated businesses that supply, deliver and process energy in North America and selected international markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DUK’s 2026 earnings indicates 6.3% year-over-year growth.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, FlexGen, Retail, Nuclear and Others segments. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ENGIY's 2026 earnings indicates 42.7% year-over-year growth.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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