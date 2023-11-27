Southern Company - 5.25% NT REDEEM 01 (SOJC) Price Target Increased by 5.93% to 24.69

The average one-year price target for Southern Company - 5.25% NT REDEEM 01 (NYSE:SOJC) has been revised to 24.69 / share. This is an increase of 5.93% from the prior estimate of 23.31 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 21.54 to a high of 28.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.42% from the latest reported closing price of 23.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 34 funds or institutions reporting positions in Southern Company - 5.25% NT REDEEM 01. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 26.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SOJC is 0.14%, a decrease of 2.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.49% to 6,067K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,514K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,523K shares, representing a decrease of 66.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOJC by 30.54% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 834K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,377K shares, representing a decrease of 65.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOJC by 27.25% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 616K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PNARX - Spectrum Preferred and Capital Securities Income Fund (f holds 553K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PFXF - VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF holds 451K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 332K shares, representing an increase of 26.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOJC by 13.16% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.