Southern Company - 4.95% NT REDEEM 30 (SOJD) Price Target Increased by 5.62% to 23.26

The average one-year price target for Southern Company - 4.95% NT REDEEM 30 (NYSE:SOJD) has been revised to 23.26 / share. This is an increase of 5.62% from the prior estimate of 22.03 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 20.30 to a high of 27.04 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.42% from the latest reported closing price of 21.86 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 57 funds or institutions reporting positions in Southern Company - 4.95% NT REDEEM 30. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 19.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SOJD is 0.27%, an increase of 16.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.31% to 12,089K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 3,364K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,514K shares, representing an increase of 55.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOJD by 107.53% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 1,862K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,850K shares, representing an increase of 0.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOJD by 1.75% over the last quarter.

PFXF - VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF holds 1,002K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 739K shares, representing an increase of 26.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOJD by 10.59% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 788K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 591K shares, representing an increase of 25.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOJD by 47.20% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 616K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

