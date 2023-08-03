News & Insights

Southern Company - 4.95% NT REDEEM 30 (SOJD) Price Target Decreased by 7.38% to 22.98

August 03, 2023

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

The average one-year price target for Southern Company - 4.95% NT REDEEM 30 (NYSE:SOJD) has been revised to 22.98 / share. This is an decrease of 7.38% from the prior estimate of 24.81 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 18.56 to a high of 25.72 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.74% from the latest reported closing price of 22.15 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 82 funds or institutions reporting positions in Southern Company - 4.95% NT REDEEM 30. This is a decrease of 101 owner(s) or 55.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SOJD is 0.21%, an increase of 168.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 27.68% to 12,016K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SOJD / Southern Company - 4.95% NT REDEEM 30/01/2080 USD 25 Shares Held by Institutions

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 2,986K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,007K shares, representing a decrease of 0.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOJD by 14.04% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 1,850K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,731K shares, representing an increase of 6.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOJD by 20.45% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 821K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 766K shares, representing an increase of 6.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOJD by 20.98% over the last quarter.

PFXF - VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF holds 739K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 640K shares, representing an increase of 13.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOJD by 13.68% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 616K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

