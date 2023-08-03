Southern Company - 4.20% NT REDEEM 15 (SOJE) Price Target Decreased by 5.47% to 21.29

The average one-year price target for Southern Company - 4.20% NT REDEEM 15 (NYSE:SOJE) has been revised to 21.29 / share. This is an decrease of 5.47% from the prior estimate of 22.52 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 17.19 to a high of 23.83 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.74% from the latest reported closing price of 20.52 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 58 funds or institutions reporting positions in Southern Company - 4.20% NT REDEEM 15. This is a decrease of 104 owner(s) or 64.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SOJE is 0.17%, an increase of 319.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 33.28% to 8,146K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 2,244K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,254K shares, representing a decrease of 0.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOJE by 14.53% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 1,377K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,330K shares, representing an increase of 3.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOJE by 19.00% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 618K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 559K shares, representing an increase of 9.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOJE by 27.19% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 616K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PFXF - VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF holds 555K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 480K shares, representing an increase of 13.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOJE by 13.24% over the last quarter.

