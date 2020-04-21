Southern Co. (SO) Stock Moves -1.19%: What You Should Know

Southern Co. (SO) closed at $54.87 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.19% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.97%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.57%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.47%.

Heading into today, shares of the power company had gained 28.45% over the past month, outpacing the Utilities sector's gain of 19.6% and the S&P 500's gain of 22.85% in that time.

SO will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 30, 2020. In that report, analysts expect SO to post earnings of $0.73 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 4.29%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.62 billion, up 3.82% from the year-ago period.

SO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.13 per share and revenue of $21.80 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +0.64% and +1.8%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for SO. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.39% lower. SO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, SO is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 17.74. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.4.

Investors should also note that SO has a PEG ratio of 4.44 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. SO's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.64 as of yesterday's close.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.