Southern Co. (SO) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2023, Southern Co. (SO) reported revenue of $6.98 billion, down 16.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.42, compared to $1.31 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -16.68% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.38 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.32, the EPS surprise was +7.58%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Southern Co. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Operating Revenues- Alabama Power - Retail Revenues : $1.86 billion compared to the $1.95 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $1.86 billion compared to the $1.95 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Operating Revenues- Alabama Power - Other Revenues : $103 million versus $120.84 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $103 million versus $120.84 million estimated by two analysts on average. Operating Revenues- Georgia Power - Retail Revenues : $3 billion versus $3.30 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $3 billion versus $3.30 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Operating Revenues- Georgia Power - Wholesale Revenues : $69 million versus $54.86 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $69 million versus $54.86 million estimated by two analysts on average. Operating Revenues- Mississippi Power : $436 million compared to the $500.19 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -14.5% year over year.

: $436 million compared to the $500.19 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -14.5% year over year. Operating Revenues- Mississippi Power - Retail Revenues : $284 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $276.03 million.

: $284 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $276.03 million. Operating Revenues- Mississippi Power - Other Revenues : $10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $10.58 million.

: $10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $10.58 million. Operating Revenues- Alabama Power : $2.08 billion versus $2.35 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -14.8% change.

: $2.08 billion versus $2.35 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -14.8% change. Operating Revenues- Georgia Power : $3.24 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.52 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -16.8%.

: $3.24 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.52 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -16.8%. Operating Revenues- Georgia Power - Other Revenues : $172 million versus $161.63 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $172 million versus $161.63 million estimated by two analysts on average. Net Income Available to Common- Alabama Power : $565 million versus $528.32 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $565 million versus $528.32 million estimated by two analysts on average. Net Income Available to Common- Mississippi Power: $75 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $58.87 million.

Shares of Southern Co. have returned +5.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Southern Company (The) (SO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

