Southern Co. (SO) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Southern Co. (SO) reported $5.75 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 20.2%. EPS of $0.79 for the same period compares to $1.07 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -15.68% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.82 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.74, the EPS surprise was +6.76%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Southern Co. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Operating Revenues- Southern Power : $525 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $717.41 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -41.6%.

: $525 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $717.41 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -41.6%. Operating Revenues- Southern Company Gas : $852 million versus $1.17 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -21.3% change.

: $852 million versus $1.17 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -21.3% change. Operating Revenues- Georgia Power - Retail Revenues : $2.17 billion compared to the $2.59 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $2.17 billion compared to the $2.59 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Operating Revenues- Georgia Power - Wholesale Revenues : $47 million compared to the $54.28 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $47 million compared to the $54.28 million average estimate based on two analysts. Operating Revenues- Georgia Power - Other Revenues : $179 million compared to the $145.05 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $179 million compared to the $145.05 million average estimate based on two analysts. Operating Revenues- Mississippi Power - Other Revenues : $10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $8.61 million.

: $10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $8.61 million. Natural Gas revenues : $852 million compared to the $1.19 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $852 million compared to the $1.19 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Operating Revenues- Other : $223 million versus $194.72 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $223 million versus $194.72 million estimated by two analysts on average. Operating Revenues- Alabama Power : $1.69 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.82 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.5%.

: $1.69 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.82 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.5%. Operating Revenues- Georgia Power : $2.39 billion compared to the $2.79 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -23.4% year over year.

: $2.39 billion compared to the $2.79 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -23.4% year over year. Operating Revenues- Mississippi Power : $311 million compared to the $421.02 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -28.3% year over year.

: $311 million compared to the $421.02 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -28.3% year over year. Operating Revenues- Alabama Power - Other Revenues: $100 million compared to the $103.64 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Shares of Southern Co. have returned -1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

