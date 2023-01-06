Southern Co. (SO) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Southern Co. (SO) closed at $71.63, marking a +1.78% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.02%.

Heading into today, shares of the power company had gained 2.48% over the past month, outpacing the Utilities sector's loss of 0.98% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.61% in that time.

Southern Co. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.24, down 33.33% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.05 billion, up 4.98% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Southern Co.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.62% lower. Southern Co. currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Southern Co. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 18.88. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.52.

It is also worth noting that SO currently has a PEG ratio of 4.72. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. SO's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.13 as of yesterday's close.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

