Southern Co. (SO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Southern Co. (SO) closed at $71.73 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.82% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.45%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.04%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 3.58%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the power company had gained 1.41% over the past month. This has outpaced the Utilities sector's loss of 0.54% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 5.01% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Southern Co. as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Southern Co. is projected to report earnings of $0.80 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 25.23%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.05 billion, down 2.22% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.61 per share and revenue of $28.61 billion, which would represent changes of +0.28% and -2.3%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Southern Co.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% lower. Southern Co. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Southern Co. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.54. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.35, so we one might conclude that Southern Co. is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that SO currently has a PEG ratio of 4.88. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Utility - Electric Power was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.85 at yesterday's closing price.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

