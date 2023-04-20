Southern Co. (SO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Southern Co. (SO) closed the most recent trading day at $73.02, moving +0.29% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.6% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.87%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the power company had gained 9.14% over the past month. This has outpaced the Utilities sector's gain of 5.65% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.22% in that time.

Southern Co. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 27, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.75, down 22.68% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.71 billion, up 0.93% from the year-ago period.

SO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.61 per share and revenue of $28.52 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +0.28% and -2.58%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Southern Co. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.18% lower. Southern Co. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Southern Co.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 20.17. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.78.

Meanwhile, SO's PEG ratio is currently 5.04. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Utility - Electric Power industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.01 as of yesterday's close.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

