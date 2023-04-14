Southern Co. (SO) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Southern Co. (SO) closed the most recent trading day at $71.94, moving -0.72% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.21% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.42%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.64%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the power company had gained 6.37% over the past month. This has lagged the Utilities sector's gain of 8.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.71% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Southern Co. as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 27, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.75, down 22.68% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.75 billion, up 1.58% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.61 per share and revenue of $28.61 billion. These totals would mark changes of +0.28% and -2.28%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Southern Co.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.35% lower. Southern Co. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Southern Co. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 20.1. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.79, which means Southern Co. is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that SO has a PEG ratio of 5.02. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Utility - Electric Power stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

