Southern Co. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Southern Co. (SO):

Earnings: $855 million in Q4 vs. -$87 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.78 in Q4 vs. -$0.08 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Southern Co. reported adjusted earnings of $700 million or $0.64 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.60 per share Revenue: $6.05 billion in Q4 vs. $7.05 billion in the same period last year.

