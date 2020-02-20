Markets
Southern Co. Q4 adjusted earnings Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Southern Co. (SO) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.

The company's profit totaled $440 million, or $0.42 per share. This compares with $278 million, or $0.27 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Southern Co. reported adjusted earnings of $283 million or $0.27 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.27 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.1% to $4.91 billion from $5.34 billion last year.

Southern Co. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $283 Mln. vs. $256 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.27 vs. $0.25 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.27 -Revenue (Q4): $4.91 Bln vs. $5.34 Bln last year.

