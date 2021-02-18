Southern Co. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Southern Co. (SO) released a profit for fourth quarter that dropped from last year.

The company's profit totaled $387 million, or $0.37 per share. This compares with $440 million, or $0.42 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Southern Co. reported adjusted earnings of $497 million or $0.47 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.42 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.1% to $5.11 billion from $4.91 billion last year.

Southern Co. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $497 Mln. vs. $283 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.47 vs. $0.27 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.42 -Revenue (Q4): $5.11 Bln vs. $4.91 Bln last year.

