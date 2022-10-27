Southern Co. Q3 Profit Increases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Southern Co. (SO) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $1.47 billion, or $1.36 per share. This compares with $1.10 billion, or $1.04 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Southern Co. reported adjusted earnings of $1.41 billion or $1.31 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.33 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 34.3% to $8.38 billion from $6.24 billion last year.

Southern Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $1.47 Bln. vs. $1.10 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.36 vs. $1.04 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.33 -Revenue (Q3): $8.38 Bln vs. $6.24 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.