Southern Co. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Southern Co. (SO):

-Earnings: $1.10 billion in Q3 vs. -$0.15 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: $1.04 in Q3 vs. $1.18 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Southern Co. reported adjusted earnings of $1.30 billion or $1.23 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $1.22 per share -Revenue: $6.24 billion in Q3 vs. $5.62 billion in the same period last year.

