Southern Co. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Southern Co. (SO) announced a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $1.25 billion, or $1.18 per share. This compares with $1.32 billion, or $1.26 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Southern Co. reported adjusted earnings of $1.29 billion or $1.22 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.21 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.3% to $5.62 billion from $6.00 billion last year.

Southern Co. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $1.29 Bln. vs. $1.40 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.22 vs. $1.34 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.21 -Revenue (Q3): $5.62 Bln vs. $6.00 Bln last year.

