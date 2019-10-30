Markets
Southern Co. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Southern Co. (SO) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year.

The company's earnings came in at $1.32 billion, or $1.26 per share. This compares with $1.16 billion, or $1.14 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Southern Co. reported adjusted earnings of $1.40 billion or $1.34 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.15 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.6% to $6.00 billion from $6.16 billion last year.

Southern Co. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $1.40 Bln. vs. $1.16 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.34 vs. $1.14 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.15 -Revenue (Q3): $6.00 Bln vs. $6.16 Bln last year.

