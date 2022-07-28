Southern Co. Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Southern Co. (SO) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $1.11 billion, or $1.04 per share. This compares with $0.37 billion, or $0.35 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Southern Co. reported adjusted earnings of $1.14 billion or $1.07 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.83 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 38.7% to $7.21 billion from $5.20 billion last year.

Southern Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $1.11 Bln. vs. $0.37 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.04 vs. $0.35 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.83 -Revenue (Q2): $7.21 Bln vs. $5.20 Bln last year.

