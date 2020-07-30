Southern Co. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Southern Co. (SO) announced a profit for second quarter that dropped from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $612 million, or $0.58 per share. This compares with $899 million, or $0.86 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Southern Co. reported adjusted earnings of $822 million or $0.78 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.67 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 9.4% to $4.62 billion from $5.10 billion last year.

Southern Co. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $822 Mln. vs. $833 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.78 vs. $0.80 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.67 -Revenue (Q2): $4.62 Bln vs. $5.10 Bln last year.

