Southern Co. Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Southern Co. (SO) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $1.13 billion, or $1.03 per share. This compares with $862 million, or $0.79 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Southern Co. reported adjusted earnings of $1.13 billion or $1.03 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.90 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.6% to $6.65 billion from $6.48 billion last year.

Southern Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $1.13 Bln. vs. $862 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.03 vs. $0.79 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $6.65 Bln vs. $6.48 Bln last year.

