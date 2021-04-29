Southern Co. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Southern Co. (SO) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year.

The company's profit totaled $1.14 billion, or $1.07 per share. This compares with $0.87 billion, or $0.82 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Southern Co. reported adjusted earnings of $1.04 billion or $0.98 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.83 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.7% to $5.91 billion from $5.02 billion last year.

Southern Co. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $1.04 Bln. vs. $0.83 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.98 vs. $0.78 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.83 -Revenue (Q1): $5.91 Bln vs. $5.02 Bln last year.

