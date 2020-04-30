Markets
SO

Southern Co. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Southern Co. (SO) revealed a profit for first quarter that declined from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $0.87 billion, or $0.82 per share. This compares with $2.08 billion, or $2.01 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Southern Co. reported adjusted earnings of $825 million or $0.78 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.71 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.2% to $5.02 billion from $5.41 billion last year.

Southern Co. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $825 Mln. vs. $730 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.78 vs. $0.70 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.71 -Revenue (Q1): $5.02 Bln vs. $5.41 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SO

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular