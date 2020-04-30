Southern Co. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Southern Co. (SO) revealed a profit for first quarter that declined from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $0.87 billion, or $0.82 per share. This compares with $2.08 billion, or $2.01 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Southern Co. reported adjusted earnings of $825 million or $0.78 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.71 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.2% to $5.02 billion from $5.41 billion last year.

Southern Co. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $825 Mln. vs. $730 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.78 vs. $0.70 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.71 -Revenue (Q1): $5.02 Bln vs. $5.41 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.